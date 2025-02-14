Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): President of India Droupadi Murmu urged every woman to gather courage, dream big, and utilise all her strength and potential to achieve her dreams.

She arrived at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru on Friday to attend the inauguration of the 10th International Women's Conference, organized by The Art of Living International Center, as the chief guest.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Couple End Lives After Argument Over Attending Wedding in Bijnor.

President Murmu was warmly welcomed by the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot.

On this occasion, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Lieutenant General J K Gera, Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan, Secretary of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Satyavathi G, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, and Bengaluru District Collector Jagadeesh G, along with other senior officials, were present.

Also Read | Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2025: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyrs of Terror Attack, Says 'India Will Never Forget Their Supreme Sacrifice'.

President Droupadi Murmu said, "It is not possible to break barriers and challenge stereotypes without mental strength. I urge every woman to gather courage, dream big, and utilise all her strength and potential to achieve her dreams. Every little step that each of you takes towards your goal is a step towards a developed India and developed world."

President Murmu said that the advances in technology have given a better quality of life.

"In such a competitive world, we must ensure that our human values remain intact. Every human being needs to put in extra effort consciously to promote human values of compassion, love, and unity. This is where the role of women becomes very important. Women have a special ability to lead through compassion. They hold the ability to look beyond the individual and work for the well-being of families, communities, and even this relationship of the global leader," she said.

"I am confident that all the women attending this conference will come out with such spiritual principles that can be applied by people to make their lives and also the lives of those around them more beautiful and peaceful," she said.

President Murmu said that conferences like this also spread the message that a person is not an absolute Isolated entity, but part of an interconnected world.

President Murmu further said, "In today's world, mental health has become one of the most crucial issues facing people of all age groups. Women, in particular, are at the crossroads of multiple challenges including competing professionally, meeting societal expectations and fulfilling personal aspirations. Sometimes the cultural norms of a society make it difficult for women to speak openly about their emotional well-being. Mental wellness is fundamental to the ability of any woman to lead a meaningful life and contribute to the family, society, and the world." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)