New Delhi, February 28: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a train accident in Jharkhand's Jamtara district and offered condolences to the bereaved families. At least two people were run over and killed by a train near Kaljharia in the Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, police said. Jamtara Train Accident: Two Persons Killed, Several Injured After Train Runs Over Passengers in Jharkhand (Watch Video)

"The news of sudden death of many people in a train accident in Jamtara district of Jharkhand is extremely saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X, in Hindi.

