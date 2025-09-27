New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

She prayed for the swift recovery of people injured in the incident.

In a post on X, the President said, "Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the early recovery of those injured."

31 people were killed while 58 others were injured in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening, officials said.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister's instructions, stated that MK Stalin will visit Karur tomorrow (Sunday) to assess the situation and meet with the victims and their families. He added that instructions have been given to private hospitals not to collect charges from the injured and to provide all necessary medical care.

"Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede, and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment...Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment," Senthil Balaji told reporters.

Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devarsirvatham told ANI, "There is a possibility that more than 30 people may have died. I am on my way to Karur to inspect the site."

Chief Minister MK Stalin is currently holding an urgent meeting of officials at the Secretariat.

"I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding," Stalin wrote in a post on X earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured." (ANI)

