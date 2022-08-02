New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated the Indian lawn bowls team for winning the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with its inspiring show.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

"Your resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian," Murmu tweeted.

"Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki & Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls at #CommonwealthGames," the President said.

