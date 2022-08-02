New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated weightlifter Harjinder Kaur for winning bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and wished her greater glory in the years to come.

Kaur claimed the medal in the women's 71 kg weightlifting on Monday.

"Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur for winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. She has overcome many a hurdle in her life to reach the podium. It is a very inspiring story for all. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come," Murmu tweeted.

