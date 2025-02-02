New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended her best wishes on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja and prayed for India to become a global knowledge hub.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja! On this joyous occasion and festival related to education and knowledge, I wish happiness, prosperity knowledge and wisdom to all countrymen. I pray to Maa Saraswati to establish India as the knowledge centre of the world."

Wishing prosperity, and well-being on Basant Panchami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X and wrote, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."

On the auspicious occasion, other leaders also extended the wishes of Basant Panchami.

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings, stating, "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami. I wish that Mother Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and discretion, brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami. On this festival of enthusiasm and joy, may Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and learning, bring joy and happiness in everyone's life."

BJP National President JP Nadda extended his wishes, saying, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning, wisdom knowledge and love for nature. May Mother Saraswati illuminate the life of all of you with the light of knowledge and provide happiness, prosperity and good health. Hail Mother Sharada!"

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also extended wishes, followed by Sanskrit sholkas, he wrote, "Happy Basant Panchami to you all. May Goddess of consciousness, wisdom and discrimination, Maa Saraswati, keep her grace upon you all and bring welfare to the entire world."

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival. (ANI)

