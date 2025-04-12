New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, which are being celebrated on April 13, 14 and 15, an official statement released by President Secretariat said on Saturday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad," President Murmu said.

President Murmu said that these festivals are celebrated at the time of harvest in various parts of India which symbolise our social traditions and unity in diversity.

"These festivals celebrated at the time of harvest in various parts of India symbolise our social traditions and unity in diversity. Through these festivals, we honour the hard work of our 'Annadata' farmers and express our gratitude to them. These festivals also give the message of preserving nature and protecting our cultural legacy," she said.

"I wish that these vibrant festivals motivate us to work with commitment and dedication for the development of our nation," President Murmu added.

Earlier on March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' program, extended his greetings as the country starts its vibrant month of multiple festivals. The Prime Minister highlighted how these festivals underline the country's unity in diversity.

The harvest festival, Baisakhi, marks the beginning of New Year in some parts of India and is celebrated with great fervour and traditional gaiety. The festival brings prosperity and success in every home, uniting people in joyous celebrations with rituals and festivity. (ANI)

