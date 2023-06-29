New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Id-uz-Zuha.

President Murmu said, "On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad", according to an official statement.

The President said, "Id-uz-Zuha is the holy festival of love and sacrifice."

"This festival inspires us to follow the path of renunciation and selfless service to humanity. On this day, let us all pledge to work towards spreading mutual brotherhood and harmony in society", President Murmu added. (ANI)

