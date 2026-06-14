India News | President Murmu Extends 'Raja' Festival Greetings, Says It Reminds People to Live in Harmony with Nature

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the harvest festival 'Raja', describing it as a celebration that reminds harmony with nature and traditional cultural values, with special emphasis on Odisha.

In a post on X, the President conveyed her heartfelt wishes to citizens, particularly to the people of Odisha, on the festive occasion.

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"On the occasion of the harvest festival 'Raja', I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the country, especially the people of Odisha," the President's official handle wrote.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2065978388272361678

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Describing the cultural essence of the festival, she said it is deeply connected with nature and the monsoon season.

"This inviting festival of the monsoon season is celebrated to honour the earth, the mother, and the clouds. Within the festivities of pithas, betel leaves, and swing games, Raja reminds us to live in harmony with nature," she said.

The President further highlighted the broader social message of the festival, underlining its relevance to collective responsibility and nation-building.

"I hope that this special essence of the Raja festival will inspire us to dedicate ourselves to nation-building," she added.

Concluding her greetings, the President wished peace and prosperity for citizens across the country. "On this Raja occasion, I wish for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of the state as well as the country."

A three-day festival, 'Raja Parba', which celebrates the onset of monsoons and earth's womanhood, commenced across Odisha and is associated with traditional customs, delicacies, and cultural festivities centred around reverence for nature.

The first, second and third days of 'Raja Parba' are called 'Pahili Rajo, 'Mithuna Sankranti', and Bhu Daaha' or 'Basi Raja', respectively. The fourth day, which marks the ceremonial bath, is called 'Vasumati Snana.' Conducted around mid-June every year, men also participate in this festival with full fervour. The festival, which started as a tribal practice, is based on the belief that Mother Earth menstruates for those three days and she is given a ceremonial bath on the fourth day.

As part of the celebrations, girls wear new dresses, enjoy the 'Doli Jhula' and savour traditional delicacies, with some notable dishes being 'Podo Pitha', 'Manda Pitha' and 'Arisha Pitha'. (ANI)

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