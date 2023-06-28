New Delhi, June 28: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha and asked all to take a pledge to work towards spreading mutual brotherhood and harmony in the society.

“On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad," she said. Eid-Ul-Azha 2023: Strictly Follow Government Guidelines While Offering Sacrifice on Bakrid, Do Not Share Pictures of Slaughtered Animals, Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind Tells Muslims.

Eid-ul-Adha is the holy festival of love and sacrifice, the president said. "This festival inspires us to follow the path of sacrifice and selfless service to humanity. On this day, let all of us take a pledge to work towards spreading mutual brotherhood and harmony in the society," Murmu said in her message on the eve of the festival.

