New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a milestone for cancer care in India, President Droupadi Murmu, formally inaugurated the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) Cancer Care Centre and interacted with cancer patients on Thursday.

According to an official release, the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital is a cutting-edge facility dedicated to providing comprehensive care to cancer patients.

The President ceremonially visited the premises, acknowledging the hospital's pivotal role in delivering ethical and affordable healthcare, marking a presence of pride and recognition for the institution's seven-decade-long legacy.

"This centre is envisioned as a comprehensive centre that will serve as a one-stop destination for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care. It brings together medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation therapy, and day-care chemotherapy under one roof. Equipped with the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, the new facility will follow a multidisciplinary approach to ensure personalised, precise, and compassionate care to every cancer patient," said the State's hospital

With the launch of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, the hospital further strengthens its mission of pursuing excellence in ethical and sustainable healthcare, backed by advanced research and training.

The new cancer care centre represents a seamless blend of modern infrastructure and a deeply rooted value system. It not only stands for medical excellence but also embodies the hospital's unwavering belief in equity, empathy, and ethical care.

At the ceremony, Dr DS Rana, Chairman at Sir Ganga Ram Trust Society, said, "The SGRH Trust Society is deeply committed to providing quality and ethical healthcare at an affordable cost to all sections of society. In fact, SGRH stands as an epitome of a sustainable and stable charity-based healthcare model. For the past 50 years, the hospital has been managed by a dedicated Board of Management consisting of 25 eminent doctors and a small core administrative team."

"At SGRH, we not only strive to deliver the highest standards of ethical and quality medical care, but we also take great pride in our achievements in the field of medicine. Our dream is to see SGRH recognised as one of India's top healthcare institutions. We aim to expand beyond the boundaries of Delhi to reach more communities in need. A significant part of this vision includes the establishment and expansion of our Cancer Care Centre, which symbolises our commitment to excellence and compassionate care. It's our dream to open SGRH Medical College for a greater role in healthcare," he said.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management, said, "The opening of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre is the culmination of the dream of our stalwarts and marks the status of the hospital as a total comprehensive healthcare provider. The Centre has the most advanced diagnostic, therapeutic, and after-care services for all types of cancer cases."r-care services for all types of cancer cases." (ANI)

