India News | President Murmu Inaugurates National Conclave on Strengthening Tribal Development Agencies

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the National conclave on Strengthening of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and Integrated Tribal Development Projects in New Delhi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the President also virtually inaugurated Training Fab at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and 75 Space Labs in Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

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Addressing the gathering, the President said that this conclave is the conclave of tribal change agents. The responsibility rests upon all of the participants to take welfare and development programs for tribal communities directly to their villages and doorsteps. By doing so, they can bring about profound transformation in the lives of tribal brothers and sisters. When all those working at the state and project levels come together to deliberate with a shared, overarching objective, numerous constructive solutions are bound to emerge.

The President was happy to note that the conclave will feature discussions on critical dimensions of tribal development.

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According to the President's Secretariat, she expressed confidence that the personnel working across various agencies and projects will move forward based on well-considered decisions. This will ensure that the benefits of various schemes reach every single individual within the tribal communities.

The President advised all stakeholders to focus on the fact that the ultimate purpose of every project file and document is to assist a human being.

All agencies and individuals associated with these projects must focus on issues such as adequate nutrition for every pregnant mother, education for every tribal child in a good school, dignified livelihood for all tribal youth, and the benefits of welfare and development programs to every tribal family. It is with this spirit of sensitivity that all agencies and personnel involved in these projects must carry out their work.

The President was happy to note that, alongside modern development efforts, special attention is being paid to the culture and knowledge traditions of tribal communities.

The President highlighted the importance of education in the progress of individuals and society.

She urged all stakeholders to contribute wholeheartedly towards the education and skill development of children and youth belonging to tribal communities. She was happy to note that approximately 500 Eklavya Model Residential Schools have already been established across the country.

The President said that all fellow citizens are moving forward to build Viksit Bharat by the year 2047. The holistic development of tribal communities constitutes an integral part of this objective. This will lend the character of inclusive development to the nation's progress.

She expressed hope that the suggestions, conclusions, and roadmap emerging from this conclave will enable the plans for the holistic development of tribal communities to be translated into concrete action at the grassroots level. (ANI)

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