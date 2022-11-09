New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid homage to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru, on Gurpurab at the President's Estate. The President also participated in the President's Bodyguard Regimental Gurudwara with devotees.

On the occasion, the President in a statement on Tuesday said, "On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Sikh community."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' Remarks.

"Guru Nanak Ji spread the message of 'Ek Omkar' which means that God is one and is present everywhere. He inspired us to practise love, unity and brotherhood. We should adopt eternal values like truth, sacrifice and moral conduct from the teachings of 'Japji Sahib'. The messages of 'Kirat Karo' and 'Vand Chhako' inspire us to live with honesty and share the available resources with others. Guru Nanak Dev Ji also gave the message of humility and service to mankind. His teachings will guide us towards peace and prosperity," she further added.

The President also said, "On this auspicious occasion, let us adopt his teachings and move forward with the spirit of well-being of mankind." (ANI)

Also Read | Demonetisation: No New Rs 2,000 Notes Printed From 2019-2022, Says RTI Reply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)