New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday attended the 'At Home' reception at Army House in the national capital on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas', commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"President Droupadi Murmu attended 'At Home' reception at Army House on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas'," read a post on the President's official Twitter handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the event.

"On the eve of 'Vijay Diwas', attended the 'At Home' reception at Army House. India will never forget the valour of our armed forces that led to the win in the 1971 war," PM Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present on the occasion.

Fifty years ago, the largest military surrender after the Second World War happened when 93,000 soldiers from the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.

The day is marked every year as 'Vijay Diwas'.

On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan, signed the Instrument of Surrender. (ANI)

