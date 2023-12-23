Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma arrived at Jaisalmer at noon on Saturday on a one-day visit to the desert city and welcomed President Droupadi Murmu at the Airport.

Chief Minister Bhajan Sharma along with President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Kalraj Mishra will visit Pokaran Field Firing Range to witness an integrated firepower demonstration.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in 'Severe' Category in National Capital, Maximum Temperature 24.4 Degrees Celsius (Watch Video).

After participating in the Army event there, he will address a gathering at the Lakhpati Didi programme in the evening.

CM Sharma is scheduled to return to Jaipur late in the evening after meeting BJP workers.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Story Building of Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur Area (Watch Video).

At the airport CM Sharma was welcomed by Pokhran MLA Mahant Pratap Puri, Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Abhay Kumar, ADG Traffic Hawasingh Ghumaria, Secretary Rural Development Manju Rajpal, Divisional Commissioner B L Mehra, Inspector General of Police Jodhpur Jayanarayan Sher, District Collector Ashish Gupta, District Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan, Civil Airport Director Pramod Meena. They received him by presenting him with a bouquet.

The Prime Minister had earlier unveiled a vision that seeks to create 2 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' (prosperous sisters) in villages, driven by the collective strength of Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significant strides already taken, with 10 crore women actively engaged in Women's Self Help Groups across the nation.

He emphasized the roles these empowered women play, stating, "In villages today, one can find a Didi in the Bank, in the Anganwaadi and a Didi to provide medicines."

This growing network of empowered women is a testament to the profound impact that collective efforts can achieve. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)