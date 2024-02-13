Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday evening and was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

She will stay the night in the state capital and will visit Mehandipur Balaji temple in Dausa and Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, after attending Aarti at the Balaji temple in Dausa at 10.35 am, she will visit Hari temple in Beneshwar Dham at 2 pm. Later, she will attend a Lakhpati Didi sammelan at Beneshwar Dham at 3.40 pm.

