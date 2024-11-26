Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30 and is scheduled to attend various functions.

An official release here said the President will address the faculty and student officers of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, on November 28, and on November 29, she will interact with the members of tribal women Self-Help Groups and prominent members of the tribal community in Nilgiris district at the Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Swearing-In Ceremony: Jharkhand CM Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Invites Him for Ceremony on November 28 (See Pics).

Murmu will grace the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur on November 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)