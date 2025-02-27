Narmada (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): President of India Draupadi Murmu visited the statue of Unity - the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the world's tallest at Ekatnagar in Narmada district and paid tribute with flowers.

The dignitaries, including Governor Acharya Devvratji and Protocol Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma, visited with the President.

Also Read | ‘AAP MLAs Barred from Delhi Assembly Premises on Speaker Vijender Gupta’s Directions’, Says LoP Atishi (Watch Videos).

The tribald of Sagbara and Tilakwada warmly welcomed the President at the Wall of Unity through traditional tribal dance like Movi and Holi dance.

The President visited the Statue premises, where she was made aware of the struggle and contribution of the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, for the unity of India and the journey from India's freedom saga to independence.

Also Read | Sadhguru Hails Amit Shah's Efforts To Strengthen National Unity During Maha Shivratri 2025 Celebrations at Isha Foundation, Says 'Home Minister Has Done in Some Ways What Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Did'.

The President and the dignitaries observed the natural beauty of Sardar Sarovar, Narmada Dam and Vidyachal-Sattapuda Girima from the heart of the Statue of Unity. During the visit, the SOU guide described the background of the Statue of Unity's entire construction and specialty of the project, the tourist facilities of the Statue premises.

It is noteworthy that President Draupadi Murmu became the guest of Narmada on the holy day of Mahashivaratri on Wednesday, where she visited the Statue of Unity the next day after the night stay.

On this occasion, SSNL Chairman Mukesh Puri, Collector SK. Modi, Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe and SUO CEO Yajeshwar Vyas, Sou's Additional Collector Gopal Bamania were present.

The 182-metre statue of Unity is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of independent India. The colossal monument towers over River Narmada, a tribute to the leader who placed people's welfare first. The Statue of Unity overlooks the vast surrounds and the river basin of the Narmada River and the sprawling Sardar Sarovar dam. It stands on the Sadhu Bet hillock, connected by a 300-metre bridge, which offers access from the mainland to the statue.

Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India, helping to establish the Republic of India. He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950 and passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)