New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the inaugural show of the Change of Guard Ceremony in a new format, held at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

"The inaugural show of Change of Guard Ceremony in new format was held today at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the inaugural show of the ceremony which will take place every Saturday," the Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X.

The post stated that the Change of Guard Ceremony will be open to a larger number of visitors from February 22, 2025.

"People can now witness the impressive ceremony with the backdrop of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Military drills by troops and horses of President's Bodyguard, and troops of Ceremonial Guard Battalion, along with Ceremonial Military Brass Band, spread over a larger area, will be part of the new format," another post read.

Additionally, the handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan also provided a link for bookings to watch the Change of Guard Ceremony.

Earlier on Saturday, President Murmu graced the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The President highlighted the new advances in the sectors of information technology, adding that the coming years will be even more progressive, with far-reaching advances expected, particularly in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The President said that as technology creates great disruptions in societies, we should remain concerned about its impact on marginalised groups.

"The great opportunities being created should be available to all, and the great transformations being brought about should benefit all," she said.

The President said that often, the problems around us do not need any big technological intervention.

She advised youth not to forget the importance of small-scale, traditional solutions and said that innovators and entrepreneurs must not ignore the knowledge base of traditional communities. (ANI)

