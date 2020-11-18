New Delhi/Panaji (Goa) [India], November 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior BJP leader and former Goa governor Mridula Sinha and said she was a proficient writer who had made extensive contributions to the world of literature and culture.

Prime Minister said Sinha, a proficient writer will be remembered for her efforts towards public service.

"Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister.

The President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid their tributes to Sinha who died at the age of 77 in the national capital.

Extending his condolences to Sinha's family and colleagues, Kovind tweeted to say that Sinha was an excellent writer and teacher who deeply understood the cultural life and local traditions of the country, especially of Bihar.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Mridula Sinha, former Governor of Goa. She was an accomplished writer and a distinguished administrator. Her death is a huge loss to literary world. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!," the Vice President said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other BJP leaders also condoled the death of the former Goa Governor.

Sawant termed Sinha as a motherly figure and said her passing away was a great loss to the nation

"It is really shocking to learn about the sad demise of Mridula Sinha ji, the former Governor of Goa. She was a tall leader with extensive work at grassroots yet had an immense passion for art and literature. For me, she always came across as a motherly figure! Her passing away is a great loss to the nation," said Sawant in his condolence message.

BJP president JP Nadda described her demise as an irreparable loss for the party. Home Minister Amit Shah said she worked for the nation, society and the party throughout her life, and will also be remembered for her writing.

77-year-old Sinha died on Wednesday. (ANI)

