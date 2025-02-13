New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): President's Rule has been imposed in Manipur, days after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as state Chief Minister.

Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday. The state has witnessed intermittent ethnic violence since May 2023.

The President's Rule was imposed after President Droupadi Murmu received a report from the state Governor.

Violence had erupted between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

In his resignation letter, Biren Singh had said it has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur.

"I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri," he added.

Opposition parties had been demanding the resignation of Biren Singh in the wake of ethnic violence.

