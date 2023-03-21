New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Press Club of India on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of journalist Irfan Mehraj, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a terror funding case.

"We vehemently oppose the imposing of UAPA on mediapersons. The misuse of this draconian law by NIA (National Investigation Agency) in randomly arresting Irfan Mehraj, a journalist from Kashmir, ominously points towards a violation of freedom of speech and expression. We demand his immediate release," the Press Club of India said on Twitter.

Also Read | #WATCH | Group Captain Pranav Raj, Commanding Officer, 7 Squadron … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The NIA said Mehraj was a close associate of human rights activist Khurram Parvez and working with his organisation, the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS).

The agency alleged that investigations revealed the JKCCS was funding terror activities and had also been propagating a secessionist agenda in the Kashmir Valley under the garb of protection of human rights.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Stalks Minor Girl on Instagram, Posts Her Morphed Picture on Escort Service Website After She Refuses To Share Mobile Number; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)