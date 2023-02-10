New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Press Council of India on Friday condemned the alleged murder of a journalist in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district and sought a report from the state government.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, Press Council of India Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai directed the Maharashtra government through its chief secretary and Director General of Police to submit a report on the facts of the case at the earliest.

Also Read | Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2023, Government Withdraws Appeal To Celebrate February 14 As 'Cow Hug Day'.

Similar directives wee also issued to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Ratnagiri, a PCI statement said.

Journalist Shashikant Warishe, 48, was seriously injured on Monday when an SUV allegedly driven by Pandharinath Amberkar hit his two-wheeler near a petrol pump at Rajapur, some 440 km from Mumbai.

Also Read | Hindenburg Report on Adani Group: Moody's Changes Outlook of Gautam Adani’s Four Companies to ‘Negative’.

Warishe died in hospital the next day. An article written by Warishe against Amberkar had appeared in a local Marathi newspaper on the morning of the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)