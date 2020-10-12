New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the death of Bihar Minister Vinod Kumar Singh, saying he was a popular public representative who struggled for the development of the state and well-being of people.

Kumar, minister for backward and extremely backward class welfare, died on Monday at a hospital here due to post-COVID 19 complications. He was 55.

Also Read | Modi Government to Give Jobs to Unemployed Candidates During Navratri 2020? WhatsApp Message Claiming Launch of Rojgar Yojna Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Terms It Fake.

“Very sad to know about the demise of Bihar government's Cabinet Minister Shri Vinod Kumar Singh. He was a popular public representative and struggled for the development of Bihar and the well being of the people. My condolences to his family and supporters,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Singh, a BJP MLA from Pranpur constituency in Katihar district, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 28 and subsequently recovered.

Also Read | Supreme Court Refuses to Entertain Plea Seeking Ban on Slaughtering Animals by Way of 'Halal'.

Shortly after, however, he suffered a brain haemorrhage and had to be airlifted to a private hospital in Delhi, where he breathed his last.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)