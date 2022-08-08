New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday lauded the Indian men's hockey team, table tennis player Sharath Kamal as well as badminton doubles winner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning silver at #CommonwealthGames. Your efforts and spirited performances through the tournament are praiseworthy," the president tweeted.

Also Read | Delhi: Passenger From Dubai Held at Indira Gandhi International Airport With 1,000 Grams Gold.

Praising immensely talented Sharath, she said Indians are delighted that "our tricolour soars at the podium due to your special feat".

"The immensely talented & experienced Sharath Kamal wins table tennis gold medal at #CommonwealthGames, creating history. Your phenomenal consistency makes you a sporting icon. Indians are delighted that our tricolour soars at the podium due to your special feat. Congratulations!," Murmu said in another tweet.

Also Read | CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Hopes to Meet PM Narendra Modi Soon After Her Gold Medal Win.

The president also congratulated the country's badminton contingent for scripting history.

"Our badminton contingent scripts history! Congratulations to Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning badminton doubles gold at #CommonwealthGames. Your victory inspires our youth. Indians feel proud to have our national anthem played at Birmingham due to your win," she tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)