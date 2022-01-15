New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security and the country is grateful for their service.

Greeting Army personnel and veterans on Army Day, he said the soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending the border and maintaining peace.

Also Read | Army Day 2022: India is Proud of Stellar Contribution of Army in Peacekeeping Missions Overseas, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!" Kovind tweeted.

Also Read | Alwar Rape Case: No Evidence Found So Far, Less Possibility of Sexual Assault, Says Rajasthan Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)