New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Friday inaugurated the upgraded Ayush Wellness Centre in the President's Estate here.

The Ayush Wellness Centre started functioning on July 25, 2015 as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Ayush and President Secretariat.

The AWC has treatment facilities in the streams of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, and it caters to the medical needs of the president, officials of the president's secretariat and the residents of the President's Estate, an Ayush ministry statement said.

A book documenting the establishment, functioning and key milestone of the Ayush Wellness Centre was also released by the Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, the statement said.

Appreciating the publication, the President in his message in the book said, “I am pleased to note that a large number of patients have benefitted from this Centre. Initiatives like patient education workshops, school health program and outreach OPDs etc undertaken by this Centre are well-appreciated. Telemedicine facilities started during the COVID-19 pandemic and online Yoga classes helped the beneficiaries during this difficult phase.”

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the event.

He said the AYUSH systems of medicine have been traditionally used for healthcare through centuries. He said that the health promotive, preventive and curative roles of Ayush systems are the reasons for its acceptance among the masses, the statement said.

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the level of acceptance of this centre can be gauged from the fact that in the last seven years, more than 1.6 lakh residents of the President's Estate have visited this centre. A total of 60 research papers have been published by the centre till date, the statement said.

He further emphasised that with its enhanced facilities, the centre is bound to serve the residents in a more holistic manner.

