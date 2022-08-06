New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday lauded the Indian lawn bowls team for winning a silver at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

This is India's second medal in lawn bowls. The men's fours team was pitted against Northern Ireland in Saturday's final.

"Congratulations to Team India -Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh & Dinesh Kumar for winning silver in lawn bowls at #CWG2022. Along with the special performance by women's team, your excellent teamwork & success have opened new horizons for our young players," Murmu tweeted.

The women's quartet of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey beat South Africa 17-10 in the fours final on Tuesday to hand India a historic gold.

