New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, and said his hard work has brought glory to India.

Sargar (21) won the silver in the men's 55 kg category.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249 kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249 kg (107 kg + 142 kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara clinched the bronze with 225 kg (105 kg + 120 kg).

"Congratulations to Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your immense hard work has brought success to you and glory to India. My best wishes as India opens its medal tally," Murmu tweeted.

