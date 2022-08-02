New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated weightlifter Vikas Thakur for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and said his "consistency in bringing medals for India is commendable".

Indian heavyweight lifter Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning the silver in the men's 96-kg category.

"Congratulations to Vikas Thakur for winning silver medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. The passion and dedication with which you have pursued weightlifting is exemplary. Your consistency in bringing medals for India is commendable," the President tweeted.

