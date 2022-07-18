New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The ballot boxes used for Monday's presidential election will start reaching the national capital from tonight and a majority of them would be at the Parliament House by Tuesday noon, officials said.

The ballot box from the Delhi Legislative Assembly as well as those from at least four neighbouring states would reach the strong room of Parliament House tonight itself.

An Election Commission functionary said the ballot boxes from state capitals which have direct early morning flights for Delhi would reach here by Tuesday noon.

The ballot boxes from states which do not have direct flights will arrive by Tuesday evening.

Ballot boxes from Himachal Pradesh are likely to return by road.

Keeping in mind the security protocol, ballot boxes usually travel by air, with senior officials seated in the front row of the aircraft.

According to the EC, each ballot box is issued an e-ticket under the name Mr Ballot Box.

Elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote in presidential elections, therefore voting takes place in the Parliament house and state legislative assemblies.

The Election Commission said polling was held between 10 am to 5 pm Monday at 31 locations including the Parliament house and 30 centres within State Legislative Assemblies.

