Mathura, Jun 24 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will pay obeisance at the famous Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Monday, officials said here on Friday.

He will interact with the residents of Krishna Kutir, a widows' home in Vrindavan, and also have tea with them.

"During his visit to Vrindavan, the President will pay obeisance to the principal deity of the Bankey Bihari temple," District Magistrate of Mathura Navneet Singh Chahal said.

Kovind's predecessor Pranab Mukerjee had also paid obeisance at the temple, said Gyanendra Goswami, the Rajbhog Seva Adhikari of the Bankey Bihari temple.

He said that Rajendra Prasad, the first President of Independent India, had also paid his obeisance to the deity.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had come to pay obeisance at the temple. But by the time she reached the temple, its portals were closed since temple timings were over, the priest said.

