Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI) Patriotic fervour mingled with pride, joy and passion was on full display as lakhs of people came onto the streets to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Makes Face Mask Mandatory at Public Places Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Carrying a 3,500 metre-long national flag aloft, politicians, officials, students, and citizens marched on the Mahatma Gandhi Road in Vijayawada, in an event organised by the Department of Culture.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Clears Ex-NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede of Fake Caste Certificate Charge.

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava spearheaded the event in which Ministers V Rajini, J Ramesh, legislators, Special Chief Secretaries Y Srilakshmi, B Rajsekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, NTR district Collector Dilli Rao and others took part.

In Visakhapatnam, personnel of the Navy from the Eastern Naval Command took out a bicycle rally in the morning. In the evening, the naval band performed on the Beach Road, enthralling thousands of citizens.

The Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and several government buildings were specially lit up.

Historic monuments like the Undavalli caves near Vijayawada and Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool were illuminated in the tricolour.

The national flag was hoisted atop Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence in Tadepalli.

The tricolour fluttered as citizens hoisted it atop their houses in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as the State government claimed it distributed one crore flags to commemorate the occasion.

The josh was evident everywhere as autorickshaws and cabs flew the national flag.

In Rajampet in Annamayya district, a large rally was taken out and the main attraction was people dressing up as various freedom fighters.

In Srikakulam town, a 105-ft tiranga was hoisted.

In Tirupati, Nellore, Kakinada, Guntur and several other towns, too, the Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav was celebrated on a grand scale.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)