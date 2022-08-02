Dholpur, Aug 2 (PTI) A priest was found hanging from a tree on a temple premises in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Harinath Giri, around 75-year-old, has been staying on the temple premises in Chandpur village for long, said villagers. He was found hanging from a tree on the temple premises, SP Dholpur Dharmendra Singh said, adding that the priest belonged to Uttar Pradesh.

The body has been kept in a mortuary of the district hospital while relatives of the priest have been informed. Villagers are being questioned by police in this regard.

