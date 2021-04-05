Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Primary school children in Uttar Pradesh are set to be shown videos based on the stories of great personalities of India.

The transformation of basic education in Uttar Pradesh has been the focus area of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sensitising the young generation about the ideals of great personalities has been part of his broad outlook about the totality of education, read a press statement.

On the instruction of the chief minister, the Basic Education Council has embarked upon making web series giving all the information related to the life of great personalities of India to the children studying in primary schools. The struggle and success stories will inspire impressionable minds, according to authorities.

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) has prepared a web series of 50 episodes on various personalities including freedom fighters, scientists, singers, politicians. This will be shown to the children under the 'Prena Mission' so that they may imbibe their ideals to achieve a better place in life.

In the modern era, children learn more quickly through video than in books. Therefore, a web series has been prepared for children on the great personalities of India. The web series of 50 episodes is being made on the great personalities of India based on the book of class eight.

The personalities included in the webseries are comprised of great poet Kalidas, revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, freedom fighters and country's famous singers and actors.

The District Teaching and Training Institute has a channel on YouTube called DIET Lucknow. As many as 86 videos have already been uploaded so far. The channel has more than 2.5 lakh subscribers. Videos are being to all 70 DIETs of the state from here.

Apart from this, the link of the video is also shared to the teachers and children of primary schools. The DIET also made informative videos on how to prevent children from malnutrition, coronavirus etc.

Video sent to the children through the link. Pawan Sachan, Principal of the DIET, Lucknow, said that Children learn very easily through these videos. These videos are also being sent to them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)