Bhadrak (Odisha), March 28 (ANI): The principal accused Sarmistha Rout and her associate Jhuna Bhoi are arrested by Bhadrak Police and Crime Branch on Monday in connection with a Cameraman murder case, said local police.

"Both the accused persons will be produced in the Court where Crime Branch will apply for remand of ten days," said Sanjeeb Panda, Additional director general of police, crime branch.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Ahmedabad: Man Lured Into Nude Video Call, Duped of Rs 55000 on Pretext of Uploading Clip on Social Media.

Cameraman Manas Swain had gone missing on February 7 from Bhadrak district where he came to record some videos. After his family filed the complaint, three teams were formed to investigate the matter.

Earlier, a retired Odisha Information Service cadre officer and three others were also arrested in connection with the case.

Also Read | Vision To Make Goa Top Tourism Destination in India, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

According to the police, Swain was killed after he denied handing over a purported sex scandal videotape which includes many politicians and police officers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)