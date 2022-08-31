New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Along with millions of Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sporting an orange-toned yellow kurta and a white dhoti, Prime Minister Modi reached the residence of cabinet minister Piyush Goyal. Adding a special touch to the outfit, Prime Minister also carried a bright orange 'angavastram' as he reached the minister's home to take part in 'Aarti' (prayer).

Before performing the Aarti, the Prime Minister also greeted a bunch of people assembled at Goyal's house and extended his best wishes.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to extend wishes to all. He shared a Sanskrit shloka and wrote, "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated yearly with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer prayers.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day celebration starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival. The year 2022 brought back the traditional fervour to Ganesh Chaturthi festivities as the Covid-19 pandemic had led to some restrictions in the previous years.

Earlier today, morning 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Many celebrities, dignitaries, and political stalwarts have brought home the deities of Lord Ganesha on the occasion. (ANI)

