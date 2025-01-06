New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): In a major push for sustainable development, industrial growth and infrastructure enhancement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs two Lakh Crore in Andhra Pradesh on January 8.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on January 9 at 10 AM.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam, which is the first Green Hydrogen Hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

As per the release, the project entails an investment of approx. Rs 1,85,000 Crore. This will include investment in 20 GW renewable energy capacities, making it one of India's largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities with a capacity of producing 1500 TPD Green Hydrogen and 7500 TPD Green Hydrogen derivatives including Green Methanol, Green Urea and Sustainable Aviation Fuel, primarily targeting the export market. The project will contribute substantially to achieving India's non-fossil energy capacity target of 500 GW by 2030.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various railway and road projects worth over Rs 19,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh which includes the foundation stone laying of South Coast Railway Headquarters at Visakhapatnam among various other projects. These projects will reduce congestion, improve connectivity and enhance regional social and economic growth.

Furthering his vision of accessible and affordable healthcare, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for the Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli in the Anakapalli district.

As per the release, the Bulk Drug Park will create thousands of jobs while helping accelerate economic growth due to its proximity to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region.

Prime Minister will also lay the Foundation Stone of Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City) under Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, in Tirupati District of Andhra Pradesh.

The Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City), a flagship project under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, is envisioned as a greenfield industrial smart city. The project is set to attract significant manufacturing investments of approximately Rs 10,500 crore and is also projected to create around one lakh direct and indirect jobs, significantly enhancing livelihoods and driving regional progress.

In Odisha, PM Modi will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in Odisha.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat". A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

Prime Minister will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express will be conducted under the 'Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana'. (ANI)

