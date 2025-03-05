New Delhi [India], March 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on March 6. At around 9:30 AM, PM will perform pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa. At around 10:40 AM, he will flag off a trek and bike rally and also address the gathering at a public function in Harsil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at River Ganga in Uttarkashi's Mukhba on Thursday wearing the traditional dress 'Chapkan.' Gangotri Temple Committee Secretary Suresh Semwal informed ANI that these clothes will be presented to the Prime Minister on behalf of the Gangotri Temple Committee. The priests at Mukhba perform worship wearing Chapkan.

Also Read | Abu Asim Azmi Suspended: Maharashtra Assembly Suspends Samajwadi Party MLA Till End of Budget Session for ‘Defaming’ Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently inspected the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Harsil.

Taking to social media X, Dhami, in a post, complimented Harshil's beauty and also congratulated the Gangotri MLA Suresh Singh Chauhan.

Also Read | Biju Patnaik Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Former Odisha CM on His 109th Birth Anniversary, Says 'Biju Babu Strongly Opposed Emergency'.

"On reaching Harshil, Uttarkashi, full of natural beauty, heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to Honourable MLA from Gangotri Suresh Singh Chauhan ji, hard-working workers and the God-like people of the area for the warm welcome given to them," the post read.

As per a release dated February 18, the proposed visit of the PM is a very important and historic occasion to promote winter tourism in the state.

On this occasion, many decisions were taken by discussing the darshan-puja of the Ganga temple in Mukhwa and the live broadcast of the proposed program in Harshil through Doordarshan and arrangements for media personnel.

The Indian Army team will organise a motorbike-ATV-RTV rally from Harshil to PDA and a motorbike rally from Harshil to Jadung under the aegis of UTDB. While the ITBP will organise a trekking expedition from Neelapani to Muling La Base, NIM will organise a trekking expedition from Jadung to Janaktal.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The program aims to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, and tourism businesses, among other things. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)