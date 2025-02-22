Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 at Khanapara Veterinary College field in Guwahati on February 25.

Preparations are underway in Guwahati for the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit which will be held on February 25 and 26.

Ambassadors and delegates from 51 countries, industrialists, officials of various companies will participate in the infrastructure and investment summit.

Several Union Ministers will also participate in the second edition of Advantage Assam.

Bimal Bora, Assam Minister of Industries & Commerce, told ANI that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati on February 24 evening and he will be accorded a grand welcome.

"On February 24, the Prime Minister will witness the mega Jhumoir performance at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati and he will also visit the exhibition of Advantage Assam 2.0 at Khanapara field. On February 25, the Prime Minister will participate in the inaugural ceremony of Advantage Assam 2.0. All preparations have been made," Bimal Bora said.

"The industrial legacy in Assam is 200 years only. Later oil was discovered in Assam. In various sectors industrialisation had started and to take it forward investors from various parts of the world have been invited on February 25 and 26 to attend the Investment summit Advantage Assam 2.0 and the arrangements have been done. Ambassadors from 51 countries, Industrialists from various parts of the country will also join the summit. We are also organising it to encourage entrepreneurs working in MSME sectors and startups. We hope that with Advantage Assam 2.0, our industrial scenery of Assam will get a lot of strength," he said.

He said that PM Modi would reach Guwahati on the 24th in the evening.

"He will attend the exhibition stall of Advantage Assam 2.0 on the 24th evening, and the next day, he will attend the inaugural programme of Advantage Assam 2.0. Whenever PM Modi visits the state, we give him a warm welcome," he added. (ANI)

