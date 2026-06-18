India News | Prime Minister to Disburse Incentives Under Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana on June 19

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse incentives under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) on 19 June at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Mansukh Mandaviya said that during the programme, incentives worth Rs 2,400 crore will be disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to more than 15 lakh beneficiaries. Before the disbursement of incentives, the Prime Minister will interact directly with a few young first-time employees and employers benefiting under PM-VBRY.

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"The proceedings of the main event at Vigyan Bhawan will be broadcast live to regional programmes being organised at 200 industrial clusters across the country", he added

Union Minister Mandaviya further added that Regional programmes will be organised simultaneously at these industrial clusters and will be attended by Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, State Labour Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of legislative assemblies, mayors, and other distinguished dignitaries.

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"During these regional programmes, employers and employees will be felicitated. Appointment Letters will also be distributed to employees," he added

Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is a total outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, and Targeted Job Creation is 3.5 crore jobs in 2 years.

The benefits of this Scheme are up to Rs 15,000 for first-time employees, up to Rs 3,000 per month per new employee for employers. To boost employment in the manufacturing sector, extended benefits are being provided for up to four years.

Since August 2025, more than 63 lakh first-time employees have been brought into the formal workforce under PM-VBRY, of which nearly 30% are women.

More than 80% of establishments incentivised under Part B are small enterprises with fewer than 25 workers. This highlights PM-VBRY's role in supporting small and emerging enterprises while promoting employment generation, which remains the backbone of India's economy. (ANI)

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