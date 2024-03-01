Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 1 (ANI): Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Pramod Kumar Mishra, attended the KIIT Knowledge programme in Odisha on Friday and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to make India a developed country.

"It was a very good experience to see so many institutions in such diverse areas, starting from social science, management, technology and medicines...I would like to appeal to young students to work hard. They have great opportunities," Principal Secretary to the PM told reporters on Friday.

He further praised the efforts of Prime Minister Modi who he said was putting in efforts to make India a developed country.

"The efforts our Prime Minister is putting in to make India a developed country. A lot of work has been done in the last ten years. A very strong foundation has been laid by undertaking different reforms, and infrastructure developments. Our youngsters can do a lot to enhance the technology," Mishra said.

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister was conferred with an honorary doctorate by President Droupadi Murmu at the convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister has varied work experience in the management of programmes relating to agriculture, disaster management, the power sector, infrastructure financing, and regulatory issues and has an outstanding career profile comprising research, publications, policy formulation and programme and project management.

He has vast experience in policymaking and administration and has handled major assignments such as Additional Pr. Secretary to the Prime Minister; Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation, Government of India; Chairman, State Electricity Regulatory Commission; and in the area of Disaster management.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar is among India's most sought-after universities, attracting students from all over India and more than 53 countries to pursue professional and technical education. (ANI)

