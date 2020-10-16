Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said saving lives from Covid pandemic should be taken as the goal in year 2020.

“We should give top priority to saving lives in 2020. If lives are saved, everything will be fine,” the chief minister observed in function here.

He called upon people to follow all anti-COVID protocols and precautions to save lives.

He said the coronavirus infection has posed a great danger to mankind and there is a recurrent crisis due to it.

He, however, took solace from the fact that Rajasthan has registered a “very good” recovery rate from the pandemic.

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing a felicitation programme for state teachers during which he also batted for the education of the English language for all in the state.

The chief minister said Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools in Rajasthan have proven to be a good experiment and have become quite popular with demands for opening more and more such schools.

He said Mahatma Gandhi Schools will be opened wherever there is a demand.

Gehlot said learning the English language gives confidence to students and it has become a vital language in today's time.

He said Hindi should be given priority along with English as an important second language.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said there have been unprecedented reforms in the field of education during the Congress government tenure.

