Etawah (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) A prisoner serving life imprisonment in a kidnapping case died under mysterious circumstances in Etawah district jail here, a senior jail official said on Saturday.

The condition of Arvind Batham, a resident of Saraiya village of the Bharthana police station area, deteriorated late on Friday night and he was admitted to the district hospital where he later died, Etawah District Jail Superintendent Ramdhani Singh said.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election Result 2022: Margaret Alva, Opposition Candidate Loses to NDA Nominee Jagdeep Dhankar; Here’s All You Need To Know About Her.

The body has been sent by the police for a post-mortem examination, he said.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased have demanded an inquiry into the death.

Also Read | Gurugram Liquor Fraud: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 2 Lakh Over Home Delivery of Liquor.

Bathan had been in prison for nine years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)