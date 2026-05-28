India News | Private Companies to Now Issue Fire NOCs in Delhi as Govt Notifies New Fire Safety Rules

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Private companies and experts will now be allowed to inspect buildings and issue Fire Safety Certificates (Fire NOCs) in Delhi under the newly notified Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, according to a notification issued in the Delhi Government Gazette.

According to the press release, the Delhi government has amended fire safety regulations to strengthen monitoring systems, improve emergency response mechanisms and streamline fire safety compliance across the national capital.

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The amended rules introduce the concept of "Fire Safety Auditors", allowing private experts and agencies to participate in the inspection of fire safety arrangements in buildings. These auditors will be required to register with the Director of the Delhi Fire Service, and Fire NOCs issued after their inspections will carry legal validity, the press release stated.

As part of the restructuring measures, Delhi has also been divided into five major fire zones and 13 divisions to ensure faster response and better management during emergencies.

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According to the press release, the five major zones are Central, East, West, North and South. Several local divisions will function under these zones, including Vikaspuri and Janakpuri under the West division, and Chhatarpur and Malviya Nagar under the South division.

The new rules also provide for stricter penalties against violations of fire safety norms. The press release stated that Deputy Chief Fire Officers will have the authority to impose fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 for minor violations. In more serious cases, the Director of the Fire Service can settle matters involving fines exceeding Rs 50,000.

The Delhi government has also introduced provisions for rewarding acts of bravery during fire incidents. According to the press release, citizens and fire service personnel displaying exceptional courage or service during emergencies may receive cash rewards. The Director can sanction rewards of up to Rs 1 lakh, while the Chief Officer can approve rewards up to Rs 75,000. Higher rewards may be granted with government approval in special cases.

The amended rules further mandate a complete shift to digital payment systems for all transactions related to the Fire Department. The press release stated that cash and offline payments will be discontinued, and all fees or compounding charges will have to be paid through bank drafts, pay orders or online payment gateways. Once notified by the Director, only online payment modes will be accepted.

Additionally, an automated monitoring mechanism has been introduced to track the validity and expiry of Fire Safety Certificates. According to the press release, Fire NOCs will remain valid only if annual declarations are submitted online through 'Form K'. Selected sensitive buildings will also be required to comply with continuous automated monitoring systems and cybersecurity protocols. (ANI)

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