Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 17 (ANI): Private sector needs to be further involved in expediting the COVID-19 vaccination program, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

"The rollout of the vaccine has been helpful in providing hope to our citizens that the end of the pandemic is nearing. It is a matter of pride for us that India is leading in vaccine manufacturing. We need to involve further the private sector in expediting the vaccination program," Patnaik said during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts from other states.

He further said, "We in Odisha are affected by disasters like cyclones almost every year. Our administrative machinery is well prepared to deal with crisis situations. Thankfully, with the cooperation of the people of Odisha, we have been able to control the pandemic and limit its damage to a large extent."

Our health staff and administrative system have been working continuously, the Chief Minister added, and said that people should be more careful as multiple surges have been seen in several parts of the country.

"We cannot go back to the era of lockdowns. However, we need to ensure that the virus spread is also contained through renewed efforts. Achieving herd immunity will be a long process and in the meantime, we all need to be extremely careful," Patnaik concluded.

There are currently 609 active COVID-19 cases in Odisha, as per the health ministry's data. So far, 3,35,796 recoveries and 1,918 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

