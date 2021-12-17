New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Union minister V K Singh on Friday said private security sector will grow in times to come and will require more women security personnel in service, calling upon industry players to prepare for the future keeping the emerging demands in mind.

He was addressing the Security Leadership Summit-2021 organised by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI).

Also Read | Had an Extensive and Insightful Interaction with Representatives of Venture Capital and … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

The minister noted that use of technology will also increase in the domain of security services and urged the industry players to make adequate arrangements for providing training to the security personnel to meet the future demand in the sector.

"What is future? You will grow. You will have to recruit more people because you will have more tasks to do. You will have largest strength of both men and women (in security services). Today, the strength of women in the security sector is very less. You will find that as you grow, you will also find the need to recruit more women in the sector," the former Army chief said.

Also Read | India Will Be Fastest Growing Economy Next Fiscal, Says Amit Shah.

"The use of technology will increase your challenge. And, you will have to make adequate arrangements to learn....Pay attention to technology. Teach use of technology," he underlined.

The Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways also suggested the industry players to organise exchange programmes and tying up with private security agencies in various countries, saying it will help enhance the professional standards and expertise of their workforce.

Addressing the summit, CAPSI chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh lamented the government's proposal to "downgrade" private security industry from skilled to semi-skilled category, claiming that it will "hurt" employability of over 1 lakh private security guards currently working in the industry.

He urged the government to reconsider its proposal.

"Private security guards risked their lives and played such a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the downgrading of the private security industry will badly hurt their morale and would prove to be counterproductive for the entire industry," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)