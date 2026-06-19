India News | Priyank Kharge Says MLC Results Just Beginning, Expresses Confidence in Congress' Rise

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge on Friday said that the recent MLC election results were "only the beginning" and expressed confidence that the Congress party was headed for a series of victories in upcoming electoral contests.

Kharge said that D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Chief Minister, had registered a significant win in his "first electoral challenge".

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"Today, CM D.K. Shivakumar has won in his first electoral challenge," Kharge said.

He further projected a strong electoral performance for the Congress in the coming years, stating that the party would perform well across multiple tiers of governance, including local body elections and national polls.

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"Next GBA election, Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, Gram Panchayat, urban local bodies, and 2028 state election, 2029 Lok Sabha election, Congress will win everything," he said.

"In Karnataka and in the country too, we will come to power," he added.

The Congress registered a comprehensive victory in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, winning all five seats it contested, with senior party leaders asserting that the results reflected widespread support for the state government's policies and welfare guarantees.

Speaking after the results were announced, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the party had not anticipated a contest and credited the victory to the unity of the Congress leadership and legislators."Today, the election was not expected. I thought that there would be no elections. But the JDS and BJP wanted to fight the elections. The Congress party and the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi finalised the candidates, who have been working in the party throughout the country," Shivakumar said.

He further said that the mandate extended beyond the Congress party's own strength in the Assembly."Today, a very big mandate has been given among the legislators. Many of my different political parties, cutting across party lines, have voted in favour of the government. They have agreed on the policies. I thank all the legislators who have helped us, who have voted for us," he said. We stood unitedly, and these are the results of the unity of the Congress party in the country," Shivakumar added.

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the outcome a "landslide victory" and claimed that the party received support beyond its existing legislative strength. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)