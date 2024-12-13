New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Friday said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be "the biggest threat" to the political career of her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi if her maiden speech in Lok Sabha was any indication.

In her 32-minute speech in Hindi in the Lower House, Priyanka Gandhi was combative yet restrained, never raising her voice, as she raised the Opposition's key planks. These included the BJP's alleged attempts to change the Constitution, "growing monopoly" of the Adani Group, atrocities on women, incidents of violence in Sambhal and Manipur, and the demand for a nationwide caste census.

Commenting on her speech, Malviya said in a post on X, "If Priyanka Vadra's maiden speech is any indication, she poses the biggest threat to Rahul Gandhi's political career, not just in terms of heir in waiting, but someone who can outmatch him in raising the levity quotient in public discourse."

Participating in a debate on the Constitution in Lok Sabha, the newly elected member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad launched a blistering attack at the BJP and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not understood that it is "Bharat ka Samvidhan" not "Sangh ka Vidhan".

She said the Constitution is a protective shield of justice, unity and freedom of expression, but the BJP-led government has made every effort to break it in the last 10 years.

Had it not been for the Lok Sabha poll results, the ruling BJP would have started changing the Constitution, she claimed.

Asked about the speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament complex, "Wonderful speech... Better than my maiden speech, let us put it like that."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also praised the Wayanad MP's speech, saying it was "excellent".

"All the facts she put before the government… We are very happy about her performance," he told reporters when asked for his comments.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also hailed Priyanka Gandhi's maiden speech in Lok Sabha, saying she did not speak like a first-time MP and rightly pointed out to the government that it should talk about current times rather than harping on the past.

