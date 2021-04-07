Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging him to release more COVID-19 vaccines for Maharashtra.

Priyanka Chaturvedi also urged the minister to review the stance of ministry and make the vaccine "universally available to those below 45 at least till the age of 18, so they can be vaccinated and resume working safely".

She said Maharashtra ranks at the top of the table in vaccination and the speed of vaccination and the volume "also means that many districts have run out of vaccine and other districts have stocks that would last only for about 48 hours".

She said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request to supply more doses to Maharashtra.

"With the highest number of vaccine shots administered, we need the Union government to release more vaccines to Maharashtra in time so that we can keep up the Government of India's drive to safeguard as many citizens as possible," she said.

The MP said that "vaccine is the basic right of every Indian especially those who are working, and yet are being forced to stay home as they can get infected and unknowingly spread COVID to others in the family". (ANI)

